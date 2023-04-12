Thursday, April 13, 2023
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: LIVE, the great match of the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: LIVE, the great match of the Champions League


real Madrid

Real Madrid.

Real Madrid.

Tournament quarterfinal match.

He real Madrid seeks to take another step in the renewal of his European crown on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions against him Chelseaa confrontation that became a ‘classic’ of the competition when it took place for the third consecutive year.

In the 2020/2021 season, Chelsea, ultimately champion, beat the madridistas in the semifinals.

Last year, the white team took revenge in the quarterfinals against what was presented as the defender of the European crown.

The meringues won 3-1 in London with a hat-trick by Karim Benzema, but on the return leg at the Bernabéu, Chelsea managed to come back and caressed the pass for a moment, until it appeared Rodrygo to send the game to extra time.

In added time Benzema scored again to put Real in the semifinals
Madrid, who would end up lifting the European crown, which they want to keep, especially after becoming the great objective of the current Merengue season.

Lineups

follow the game here

