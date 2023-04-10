Tuesday, April 11, 2023
April 10, 2023
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet again in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The Spaniards and the English already faced each other last season in an exciting tie that left accounts pending and surely the blue team will seek revenge after being eliminated in extra time.

However, Chelsea does not arrive at its best for this match. The English added a new defeat in the Premier League, this time against Wolves, and are located in eleventh position in the table, so their only option to play in the Champions League next season is to win this edition. And it is that the Stamford Bridge team is having a terrible campaign with changes of coaches and multimillion-dollar investments that have not finished bearing fruit.

For its part, Real Madrid lives two very different realities. The team has long since disconnected in the League and has allowed itself to go adding a defeat against Villarreal that could leave them 15 points behind the lead. But in the Copa del Rey he was able to come back and thrash FC Barcelona, ​​and in the Champions League tie against Liverpool he showed why he is the current European champion.

Rodrygo Goes, Antonio Rudiger

Rodrygo Goes and Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid vs Chelsea – UEFA Champions League / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

This is all the information you need to know about this match between Real Madrid and Chelsea:

City: Madrid

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu

Date: Wednesday April 12

Hour: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico

Referee: to be confirmed

VAR: to be confirmed

Television channel: Movistar Champions League

Live stream: Movistar+

Television channel: ESPN Argentina

Live stream: Star+

Television channel: TNT Sports

Live stream: HBO Max

Television channel: Univision, fuboTV

Live stream: Union+, Paramount+

Television channel: ESPN

Live stream: Star+

The stations in Spain through which the game can be heard are Cadena SER, Cadena COPE, Onda Cero, Radio Nacional and Radio Marca.

For this match, Carlo Ancelotti will only be out due to injury to Ferland Mendy. The French winger was just coming back from a previous injury when he felt some discomfort in training on March 31. From the club they issued a statement informing that the player suffered a “muscular injury in the left soleus.”

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Chelsea, now with Frank Lampard on the bench, he has four injured to face this game. Forward Armando Broja, who misses the remainder of the season due to an injury to his crusader, Mason Maunt Suffering a pelvic contusion Thiago Silva that he injured his ligaments in the month of February, and raheem sterling who has been injured since March due to thigh discomfort.

GAME

RESULT

COMPETITION

Real Madrid – Villarreal

23

The league

FC Barcelona – Real Madrid

0-4

Copa del Rey

Real Madrid – Valladolid

6-0

The league

FC Barcelona – Real Madrid

2-1

The league

Real Madrid – Liverpool

1-0

Champions League

GAME

RESULT

COMPETITION

Wolves – Chelsea

1-0

Premier League

Chelsea – Liverpool

0-0

Premier League

Chelsea – Aston Villa

0-2

Premier League

Chelsea – Everton

2-2

Premier League

Leicester – Chelsea

1-3

Premier League

Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militão, Rüdiger, Camavinga; Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema

Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kanté, Kovaćič, Enzo Fernández; Sterling, Havertz and João Félix

Frank Lampard, Joao Felix

Frank Lampard and Joao Felix, Chelsea / Eddie Keogh/GettyImages

real Madrid

Tie

Chelsea

1

1

3

Real Madrid’s season is being more regular than Chelsea’s, and when it comes to the Champions League, the white team always grows, which is why it is the favorite to win this match.

Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea

CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked

