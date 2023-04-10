Real Madrid vs Chelsea: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet again in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The Spaniards and the English already faced each other last season in an exciting tie that left accounts pending and surely the blue team will seek revenge after being eliminated in extra time.
However, Chelsea does not arrive at its best for this match. The English added a new defeat in the Premier League, this time against Wolves, and are located in eleventh position in the table, so their only option to play in the Champions League next season is to win this edition. And it is that the Stamford Bridge team is having a terrible campaign with changes of coaches and multimillion-dollar investments that have not finished bearing fruit.
For its part, Real Madrid lives two very different realities. The team has long since disconnected in the League and has allowed itself to go adding a defeat against Villarreal that could leave them 15 points behind the lead. But in the Copa del Rey he was able to come back and thrash FC Barcelona, and in the Champions League tie against Liverpool he showed why he is the current European champion.
This is all the information you need to know about this match between Real Madrid and Chelsea:
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Wednesday April 12
Hour: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: Movistar+
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
Live stream: HBO Max
Television channel: Univision, fuboTV
Live stream: Union+, Paramount+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
The stations in Spain through which the game can be heard are Cadena SER, Cadena COPE, Onda Cero, Radio Nacional and Radio Marca.
For this match, Carlo Ancelotti will only be out due to injury to Ferland Mendy. The French winger was just coming back from a previous injury when he felt some discomfort in training on March 31. From the club they issued a statement informing that the player suffered a “muscular injury in the left soleus.”
Chelsea, now with Frank Lampard on the bench, he has four injured to face this game. Forward Armando Broja, who misses the remainder of the season due to an injury to his crusader, Mason Maunt Suffering a pelvic contusion Thiago Silva that he injured his ligaments in the month of February, and raheem sterling who has been injured since March due to thigh discomfort.
|
GAME
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Real Madrid – Villarreal
|
23
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona – Real Madrid
|
0-4
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Madrid – Valladolid
|
6-0
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona – Real Madrid
|
2-1
|
The league
|
Real Madrid – Liverpool
|
1-0
|
Champions League
|
GAME
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Wolves – Chelsea
|
1-0
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea – Liverpool
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea – Aston Villa
|
0-2
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea – Everton
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Leicester – Chelsea
|
1-3
|
Premier League
Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militão, Rüdiger, Camavinga; Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema
Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kanté, Kovaćič, Enzo Fernández; Sterling, Havertz and João Félix
|
real Madrid
|
Tie
|
Chelsea
|
1
|
1
|
3
Real Madrid’s season is being more regular than Chelsea’s, and when it comes to the Champions League, the white team always grows, which is why it is the favorite to win this match.
Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea
