The real Madrid seeks to take another step in the renewal of his European crown on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against him Chelseaa confrontation that became a ‘classic’ of the competition when it took place for the third consecutive year.

In the 2020/2021 season, Chelsea, ultimately champion, beat the madridistas in the semifinals. Last year, the white team took revenge in the quarterfinals against what was presented as the defender of the European crown.

The meringues won 3-1 in London with a hat-trick by Karim Benzema, but in the second leg at the Bernabéu, Chelsea managed to come back and for a moment he caressed the pass, until Rodrygo appeared to send the game to extra time.



In added time Benzema scored again to put Real in the semifinals

Madrid, who would end up lifting the European crown, which they want to keep, especially after becoming the great objective of the current Merengue season.

Celebration of Real Madrid against Liverpool. Photo: Rodrigo Jimenez. efe

With the League practically impossible, relegated to 13 points behind leader Barcelona, ​​with 15 days to go in the championship, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, whose final will be played by Real Madrid on May 6 against Osasuna, become the way to save the white campaign.

The European tie is also a maximum objective for Chelseawho, with no chances in his league (starting in 11th position) and eliminated from the rest of the competitions, only has the continental tournament so as not to be left blank.

“Real Madrid is a favorite and I understand why, there are difficulties in our season,” the coach said on Tuesday. Frank Lampardwho has just replaced Graham Potter on the Chelsea bench, warning that “there is pressure for both teams, it’s important for both teams.”

“We have to respect this team because it has very good players. It’s not going through a good moment, but in these types of matches you have such great motivation that you bring out the best,” the Real Madrid coach warned on Tuesday. Carlos Ancelotti.

Looking at Benzema

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

The merengue team looks towards its captain and striker Karim Benzema, author of six goals in the last three matches for Real Madrid, after endorsing a hat-trick against Valladolid in the League and against Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Benzema “has found optimum condition and with the quality he has, he makes the difference,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said of the Frenchman after the match against Barcelona last week.

The Frenchman is still in good company with his Brazilian squire Vinicius, forming an offensive pairing that Alaba considers the best in the world. “They are a great couple, you can see it every day in training and every weekend on the pitch,” said the Merengue player. Benzema and Vinicius will face off against the Portuguese striker Joao Felix, who returns to the Bernabéu for the first time in the blue jersey.

The Portuguese will face the Merengue team for the seventh time, which he has not yet managed to win in any of the previous six times with the Atlético de

Madrid. It will be the opportunity for the Portuguese to make amends in a match that both Real Madrid and Chelsea come wanting to show themselves after losing their respective league matches last weekend.

“We have to be very disciplined in the way we move the ball, there are very clear threats on an individual level, we have to be defensively good, but we also have to show our strengths. We have to play an impeccable game,” Lampard advanced.

probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga – Valverde, Kroos, Modric – Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius. Coach: Carlos Ancelotti (ITA)

Chelsea: Kepa – James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell – Kanté, Kovacic, Enzo Fernández – Sterling, Havertz, Joao Felix. Coach: Frank Lampard (ENG)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

