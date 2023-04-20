Real Madrid has managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Champions League after the great tie against Chelsea. Now they will have to play a league match again, this time against Celta for the match corresponding to matchday 30 of LaLiga. Then we will leave you everything you need to know about this game scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Saturday April 22
Hour: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: LaLigaTV Bar
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
Live stream: HBO Max
Television channel: Univision, fuboTV
Live stream: Union+, Paramount+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
The stations in Spain through which the game can be heard are Cadena SER, Cadena COPE, Onda Cero, Radio Nacional and Radio Marca.
Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count, as has been the custom in the white squad, with Ferland Mendy. Another player who left at halftime in the game against Chelsea is David Alaba, who will be out for this game. Karim Benzema arrives as a doubt at this meeting.
For this match, Cela will have the absence of Óscar Mingueza, who suffers from a thigh injury, and Marchesín will not be there either, as he suffers from an Achilles heel injury. On the other hand, Hugo Mallo will miss this game since he has to serve a sanction.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 win
|
UCL
|
Cadiz
|
0-2 win
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
2-0 win
|
UCL
|
villarreal
|
2-3 loss
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
0-4 win
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
0-1 loss
|
The league
|
Seville
|
2-2 Draw
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
2-2 Draw
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
1-3 win
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3-0 win
|
The league
Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rudiger, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Ceballos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Ivan Villar; Kevin, Aidoo, Unai Núñez, Javi Galán; C. Pérez, Gabri Veiga, Fran Beltrán, De La Torre; Iago Aspas, Seferovic
|
real Madrid
|
Tie
|
Celtic
|
5
|
0
|
0
real Madrid 2-1 Celtic
