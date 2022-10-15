The challenge presented by the new Barcelonarenewed in its squad to once again reign in LaLiga Santander, against the current champion, a real Madrid With solid foundations, it presents a classic that maintains its greatness and regains importance in a competition that has turned into a heads-up match between the two giants of Spanish football, whose clashes take on decisive overtones.

The Santiago Bernabéu paralyzes the world of football with a great duel for leadership. The challenge of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid to transfer to LaLiga the defensive vulnerability of Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona in Europe.

The Barça danger of rushing into a crisis, on the brink of the precipice again at the first change in the Champions League, but exhibiting firmness in a League that must be the first stone of its reconstruction before being a candidate for the ‘ Champions’.

Stability marks the way real Madrid, the security achieved since the titles of the historic last year, which allow minimizing the consequences of any moment of irregularity. And neither of them was good for the last stop of selections. A draw on loan from the white team in the League that cut their winning streak, against Osasuna, and closely feeling the defeat against Shakhtar the day that, however, they signed their pass to the first exchange to the second round with the saving goal of Antonio Rüdiger.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in friendly.

Real Madrid signs its best league start in the last eleven years and arrives fresh for the big event, after the rotations of Ancelotti looking for solutions to the lack of forcefulness of his team. In need of the return of the true identity of Karim Benzema, with six fewer goals at this point in the season than a year ago, immersed in a scoring drought that reaches 390 minutes.

The Frenchman will not find a better time for the long-awaited reunion than a classic just hours after picking up what he points to as his first ‘Golden Ball’. With Vinícius taking a breather in Warsaw for the first time this season to ensure the imbalance against Barcelona, ​​the third piece of the trident will mark Ancelotti’s tactical idea in a classic in which he wants to invent little after the 0-4 of the last precedent.

That day for the oblivion of madridismo with Luka Modric as false 9 and Casemiro finishing as central defender in full bloodletting, a coach who usually chokes on the league classic (four defeats in six games) learned from the mistake. And the most recurrent thing in his elevens in the appointments of greatness is to resort to Fede Valverde as the third attacker and fourth midfielder in the defensive phase.

It would mean the substitution of Rodrygo after seven consecutive starts, a revulsive player from the bench last year but who took a step forward with personality in the current one to win the position. His initial presence would mean the substitution of Modric or Toni Kroos, players of great weight in a midfield in which Aurelién Tchouaméni makes his debut with great responsibility in his demarcation.

The classic will be a test of maturity for Andriy Lunin, who faces the biggest game of his career due to the loss of Thibaut Courtois.

To do this, Ancelotti will resort to his starting defense, with no intention of forcing Rüdiger with 20 stitches on his forehead, and the Eder Militao-Alaba couple faced with the responsibility of putting a stop to the inspiration of Robert Lewandowski to extend a recent Real Madrid dominance . Five wins in the last six games.

Barcelona, ​​to strike

The Barcelona return to your comfort zone, Santander League, where, in addition to the leadership, a partial redemption against Real Madrid is played after the setback that meant being practically eliminated from the Champions League against Inter Milan (3-3). The azulgrana team faces the league classic at the worst moment of the season.

And that the trajectory in the domestic competition says the opposite. In the first eight days, Barça leads the table, with the same points as Real Madrid, chained seven consecutive victories and has become the highest scoring team (20) and the least scored (1). But the sensations are low since the last national team break. Xavi Hernández’s team has beaten Mallorca (0-1) and Celta (1-0) by the minimum in two games in which he played Russian roulette and luck smiled on him.

More cruel was football with the Barça team in the double European confrontation against Inter, which ended with a defeat in a gray match with arbitration controversy at the Giuseppe Meazza (1-0) and a draw (3-3) in a crazy duel played at the Camp Nou. Europe laid bare the weaknesses of the project that Xavi is trying to build, that in his only visit to the Santiago Bernabéu as a coach, his team put on an exhibition that ended in a landslide (0-4). Barça’s slump has coincided with a plague of injuries in the Barça defence.

The casualties in recent games of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have forced the Egarense coach to play with Gerard Piqué, fifth central defender in the squad until the national team break, Eric García and even use Marcos Alonso as an emergency solution in the axis.

In ChamartinXavi will be able to count on Kounde, although it is not yet clear if he will take risks with the French starter, who has not played a single minute since he suffered an injury to the femoral biceps of his left thigh with his national team on September 23. Without Araujo, who as a right back annulled Vinicius in the last classic that Barça won with authority, the coaching staff has another puzzle.

The most plausible alternative is to place the speedy left-back Alejandro Balde on the right, where he already played against Celta, to try to counteract the Brazilian’s imbalance. In the midfield, Frenkie de Jong, who after receiving medical discharge has been a substitute in the last two games, awaits his moment after the midfielders were unable to tame the exchange of blows that penalized Barça so much against Celta and Inter . in attack, Robert Lewandowskiauthor of a double against Inter and top scorer in LaLiga (9), will debut in a classic.

The Pole is the only forward who has a guaranteed place in the eleven, waiting to see if Xavi continues to bet on Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha as wingers. In addition to Christensen and Araujo, Barça is dragging out Héctor Bellerín and Memphis Depay due to injury for a game in which the coaching staff and players hope to redeem themselves from European sins.

on TV

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Time: 9:15 a.m.

TV: DirecTV Sports

Channel 610

EFE

more sports news