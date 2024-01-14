Ancelotti's team started the Spanish Super Cup final on fire. In the first 45 minutes they beat Barcelona 3-1 and the Brazilian achieved two historic marks. He became the second player in a classic, the first from Real Madrid, to score two goals in the first 10 minutes in a derby. Also, he is the fourth “Merengue” player to score three goals in the first 45 minutes against Barcelona FC.
The Brazilian striker's first goal came in the 6th minute, after a great pinpoint pass from Bellingham. Vinicius Jr stepped into the void, and enabled, he dribbled past Peña and made it 1-0 for Real Madrid in the final.
The former Flamengo player was unstoppable, after 10 minutes the second came after a great combination between Brazilians. Rodrygo raised his head and served it to his teammate from the Brazil team. The only thing he had to do was push it into the net for Real Madrid to get off to a quick start in the derby. But he wasn't the only player to score two goals in the first 10 minutes.
Gary Lineker was the first player to score a double in the classic against Madrid before 10 minutes of play. It happened on a date in the Spanish League, it was his first derby at the Camp Nou. That January 31, 1987, Barça won 3-2 with three goals from the legendary English forward.
But Real Madrid's star forward wanted to take the ball home. The Brazilian “crack” scored the 3-1 penalty for “Merengue”. Rain of goals in Saudi Arabia for Ancelotti's team. Vinicius Jr became the fifth player to achieve a hat-trick in the first half in the history of all classics. The last Madrid player to score a hat trick in the first 45 minutes was Chilean Iván Zamorano in 1995.
