Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: see the great goals of the Spanish classic,

A Euphoric Real Madrid and a Barcelona Prisoner of doubts are measured on Sunday the classic of the ninth date of football in Spain.

The Spanish classic is already played and the goals were immediate, in a game that captures the attention of Spain and the world.

The French Karim Benzema he scored the first goal of the commitment at minute 11 of the first half.

Benzema, as always, was attentive in the area and he took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound to make it 1-0. That was the point.

The second came from a shot by Valverde, minute 34 of the first half.

Ferran Torres scores Barcelona’s goal at minute 83.

Rodrygofrom a penalty, marks the 3-1, first minute of substitution.