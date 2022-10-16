Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: LIVE, minute by minute of the classic

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.
Important party not only in Spain, but in the world.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 16, 2022, 09:10 AM
A real Madrid elated and a Barcelona Prisoner of doubts, the classic of the ninth day of the Spanish championship is measured on Sunday, in a duel of opposite sensations for the leadership of the Spanish championship.
The merengue team arrives at the meeting in second place in the standings, tied on points with the Barça leader, but encouraged by their performance in Europe.
(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)
(Panic in promotion football, due to player fainting on the pitch)
Real Madrid will be presented on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu with the Champions League round of 16 ticket in his pocket after saving a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, in a match played with one eye on the classic.
lineups
real Madrid
Barcelona
Follow the match here.
October 16, 2022, 09:10 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #Barcelona #LIVE #minute #minute #classic
Leave a Reply