Karim Benzema is the most important man in Real Madrid’s attack. But in the classics against Barcelona, ​​the Frenchman accumulated nine consecutive games without scoring. Until this Saturday, when he not only scored 1-0; He did it as a taco.

Taco, yes. That definition was chosen by Benzema for his first chance to score in the classic that is played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. At 13 minutes, Federico Valverde started the play in the middle of the court and opened to the right with Lucas Vázquez, who overflowed and threw the center that the Cat defined of taco.

The french did a relentless movement not only at the conclusion of the play, but also when drawing the diagonal to escape the mark of Ronald Araújo and leave no opportunity to react to the German Marc André Ter Stegen.

Thus, Benzema scored again since August 16, 2017, when he had converted Barcelona for the last time in the 2-2 of the Spanish Super Cup, which then Real Madrid took on penalties. In total, he accumulates ten goals and 9 assists in 36 classics.