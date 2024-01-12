Since the creation of the Spanish Super Cup was approved in 1982, Real Madrid has been the clear dominator of the finals against Barcelona to date. The merengue team leads the history with six wins and only two losses. The Super Cup has been played since 2020 as a knockout with semifinals and final between the two finalist teams of the Copa del Rey and the two best classified teams in the League Championship.
We review all the finals chronologically of the Spanish Super Cup in which Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have faced each other.
The first time that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona met their forces in the Spanish Super Cup was in 1988, the whites did so as League champions and Barcelona as Copa del Rey champions. The white team won 2-0 in the first leg at the Bernabéu, and in the second leg they took the lead through Butragueño. A double from Bakero made the score 2-1 and the Blaugranas won the game but it was not enough to come back in the final.
Two years later, FC Barcelona had the option of revenge but Madrid had no compassion for its rival. The first leg at the Camp Nou ended 0-1 for Real Madrid, and in the second leg they scored four goals to neutralize Goikoetxea's initial goal.
The next time these two teams played in the Super Cup was in 1993, with Barcelona being the League champion and Real Madrid the Copa del Rey champion. As on the two previous occasions, the white team was proclaimed champion after winning the first leg at the Bernabéu and drawing a draw as a visitor in the second leg.
Madrid won the League and Barça won the Copa del Rey, the first leg at the Camp Nou ended with a minimal advantage for the home team (2-1) thanks to goals from Nadal and Giovanni that overturned Raúl's initial 0-1 lead. The second leg, in Van Gaal's first visit to the Bernabéu as Barcelona coach, was crushed 4-1 by the team led by Jupp Heynckes.
Pep Guardiola's Barça broke a negative streak with a resounding victory in the final to lift the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid for the first time in history. The first leg played at the Santiago Bernabéu ended 2-2, with goals from Ozil and Xabi Alonso for the “merengues” and from Villa and Messi for the “azulgranas”. In the second leg Barça won 3-2 (Iniesta and Messi's double against Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema).
Beyond the important victory in the derby, added to the 14 years that the club had gone without lifting the Spanish Super Cup. There was a particular event, after the match, that made headlines in all the Spanish media. Mourinho's famous aggression against Tito Vilanova, sticking his finger in his eye, was covered by all the sports portals in the world as a great scandal.
Mourinho's last derby, the Portuguese ended up winning the final of the Spanish Super Cup in 2012. Mou won the trophy against Tito Vilanova's Barcelona. The Catalan team won the first leg at the Camp Nou 3-2 thanks to goals from Pedro, Messi and Xavi (Cristiano Ronaldo counted out).
The rematch at the Santiago Bernabéu was ended by Real Madrid winning 2-1 with goals from Higuaín and Cristiano Ronaldo. That was the third and last title won by Mourinho in Madrid, which he would leave at the end of the season after losing the Copa del Rey final against Atlético de Madrid.
It was the debut of Ernesto Valverde as the new coach of Barcelona FC. The team felt the departure of Luis Enrique and received a historic victory. Zidane's Madrid won 3-1 at the Camp Nou and then at the Bernabéu 2-0, causing the press to begin to question the new Barça coach.
The Catalan team displayed a great team game and won the second final in history against Real Madrid. Xavi Hernández's team beat the meringues 3-1 thanks to goals from Gavi, Lewandowski and Pedri. The conquest of the Blaugranas is the first official consecration after the departure of Lionel Messi.
