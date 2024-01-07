The first Madrid derby of 2024 will bring us a real train wreck in search of the first final of the year for each of the teams. Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will face each other in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, and the match aims to not disappoint the spectator. Both arrive with different dynamics, but in this type of match the statistics are left aside and each one has a single objective in mind, which is to reach the long-awaited final that gives them the chance to fight for the first title of the season.
For its part, Carlo Ancelotti's team is on a fantastic streak of results, only cut short by the draw against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín a few LaLiga games ago. The white team transmits a great level of confidence, and with players at a superlative level throughout the course, such as Jude Bellingham, they aspire to all possible trophies this season. With the recent victory against Arandina in the Copa del Rey, the merengue team is making firm progress and will have a very serious game with the aim of reaching the final of the competition and thus being able to compete for the title, which they have not achieved since 2022, when They beat Athletic Club by a result of 0-2.
On the other hand, Atlético de Madrid comes to this competition after losing in LaLiga against Girona, and beating Lugo in the Copa del Rey. Cholo Simeone's team has had a somewhat irregular season so far, with some negative results that have called into question the mattress team's squad. Currently fifth in LaLiga and far from the top positions, although classified as first in the group for the round of 16 of the Champions League, Cholo Simeone's team will try to mark a before and after in the season, and what better way? to do so than by beating the eternal rival and qualifying for a new final. The swords are in full force before a match that will surely not leave anyone indifferent.
City: Riyadh
Stadium: Al Awal Park at King Saud University
Date: Wednesday January 10
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 16:00 in Argentina, 13:00 in Mexico
Movistar Spanish Super Cup, Movistar+
DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arandina
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
4-1V
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
2-3V
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lugo
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
4-3D
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
3-3
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
2-0 D
|
The league
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba with torn cruciate ligaments, Lucas Vázquez with a thigh injury.
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Pablo Barrios with a meniscus injury.
Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Llorente, Griezmann, Morata.
Real Madrid 2-2 Atlético de Madrid
