This Sunday one of their matches that paralyze the world of football will take place. Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid meet again in the third derby of the last month, and expectations are high. For its part, the merengue team arrives after playing a great game against Getafe away from home, achieving a comfortable victory with a result of 0-2, which could have been even greater. Ancelotti's team is ready to go, and if they win this match they would take an important step towards the LaLiga title.
On the other hand, the Colchonero team also won their last home game against Rayo Vallecano, with a closer result of 2-1, and scoring in injury time. Even so, Cholo's team arrives in a positive dynamic of results, and was the winner of the last derby in the Copa del Rey, so they are sure to have a very serious game to win the three points and put pressure on Real Madrid and Girona who lead the classification.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Sunday February 4
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez
VAR: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias
Movistar LaLiga TV, Movistar+
Star+. ESPN
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
4-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
FC Barcelona
|
4-1V
|
Spain Supercup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Grenade
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
4-2V
|
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba, all with a torn cruciate ligament. The first two since the beginning of the season and the last since the middle of it.
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Azpilicueta with a torn meniscus, Giménez with a thigh injury, Marcos Paulo with a ligament injury, Vitolo with a knee injury.
Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Witsel, Hermoso, Reinildo, Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Saúl, Lino, Morata, Griezmann.
Real Madrid 2-1 Atlético de Madrid
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #Atlético #Madrid #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply