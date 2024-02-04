You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone
Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone
The two teams meet for the third time in less than a month.
Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid face each other for the third time in less than 25 days, this time, on matchday 23 of the Spanish League, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.
The marathon of unwanted derbies due to wear and tear and the high level of demand in each one of them, reaches its goal with the third installment, with an air of Madrid revenge after their cup elimination, against the only team that has been able to defeat them this year. season, in which it is the last red-and-white train to get hooked on the pulse of LaLiga.
The blow to Madrid's LaLiga would come if it adds two wins to its streak of six consecutive victories in the tournament. They have taken him to the leadership and before receiving the surprising direct rival, Girona, he puts war paint on his face for one of his high-flying duels with a continuous taste of revenge.
Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid lineups
