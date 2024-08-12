The European Super Cup presents us with a fascinating duel between Real Madrid, the Champions League winners, and Atalanta, the new winners of the Europa League. This match could also mark the long-awaited debut of Kylian Mbappé in a white shirt, an event that has generated great expectations among Real Madrid fans. Los Blancos are the clear favourites to take home the trophy, but the Italian team will not be an easy opponent. Atalanta, who will compete in the Champions League this season, arrive with high morale after beating the all-powerful Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, a team that had reached the final stage of the tournament unbeaten.
Opta’s predictions reinforce the idea that Real Madrid has the advantage in this matchup. According to the statistics, The merengue team has a 71.2% chance of taking the victory and, with it, the title. This prediction is based on the impressive European record of Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which has demonstrated its ability to prevail in the most demanding matches.
For its part, Atalanta has a 29.8% chance of achieving the feat. Although it is a considerably smaller percentage, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, known for their attacking play and their ability to surprise stronger teams, cannot be underestimated. In short, Real Madrid are the big favourites to win the European Super Cup, but Atalanta promise to put up a fight in a match that promises to be exciting and full of action.
