Real Madrid and Atalanta will play in Warsaw for the first official UEFA title of the season, the European Super Cup. Kylian Mbappé will start for the white club and it will be his official debut.

The French star, who joined the Madrid team after a soap opera that lasted years, is thus playing his first official match with his new colours and can also win his first trophy in this new stage.

In this first game in the starting eleven, Mbappé will be joined in attack by Brazilians Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. Englishman Jude Bellingham will play slightly further back, in a midfield where he will be associated with Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde.

