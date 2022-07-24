Club América will have a match corresponding to Soccer Champions Tourr in San Francisco, California against Real Madrid, this commitment will be the third in the United States tour of the azulcrema team.
While for the merengue team it will hardly be their second preseason game, after having fallen by the minimum difference against the Blaugrana team.
When is? Tuesday July 26.
What time does it start? 9:30 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Oracle Park; San francisco California.
TV Channels | TUDN and Blue To Go Video Everywere (Mexico); fubotv, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA and FOX Deportes (United States).
Online Streaming | Vix (Mexico); TUDN.com and foxsports.com (United States).
The azulcrema team comes from three straight defeats, two friendlies against Chelsea and Manchester City where they lost 2-1 and this weekend on matchday 4 of the 2022 Opening they lost to Xolos de Tijuana at the border by a score of 2-0 .
The merengue team in their first pre-season match fell by the least 1-0 against FC Barcelona in Las Vegas.
Alignment Real Madrid (4-3-3) | Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger; Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Hazard and Vinicius Jr.
America Lineup (4-2-3-1) | William Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Jonathan dos Santos; Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan Rodriguez
The azulcrema team is not used to defeating European teams and after the defeat suffered by the merengue team against FC Barcelona, they will want to redeem themselves against the Águilas and, in turn, the Mexican team is somewhat worn out, after several consecutive games, for what there is no way to think that they can beat the Spanish.
Real Madrid 2-1 America.
