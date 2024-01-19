Real Madrid returns to the league competition after being eliminated yesterday from the Copa del Rey by Atlético de Madrid, in a match in which they seemed quite fatigued after the demands of the Spanish Super Cup, in which was the winner. In a month of January with both positive and negative aspects, Ancelotti's team wants to recover good feelings and return to the top of the table to continue with the objective of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.
For its part, Almería is bottom of LaLiga, and has not yet won a game. Even so, the team now coached by Garitano has shown good football in many phases of the competition, although it has not been rewarded with points, which in the end is what matters, mainly due to its defensive fragility.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Sunday January 21
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina, 9:15 in Mexico
Referee: Hernandez Maeso
VAR: Hernandez Hernandez
DAZN, Movistar+
ESPN Argentina, Star+
Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
4-2 D (Extension)
|
Copa del Rey
|
FC Barcelona
|
4-1V
|
Spain Supercup
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
5-3 V (Extension)
|
Spain Supercup
|
Arandina
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
2-1D
|
The league
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba with torn cruciate ligaments, Lucas Vázquez with a thigh injury.
Almeria: Ibrahima Koné due to an ankle injury. Nor will he be able to count on Luis Suárez because he is suspended.
Real Madrid: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudïger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouaméni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim, Vinicius.
Almeria: Maximiano, Pubill, Montes, Edgar, Chumi, Akieme, Lopy, Robertone, Arribas, Embarba, Baptistao.
Real Madrid 3-0 Almeria
