The preseason matches are already starting to face the next campaign. Real Madrid and AC Milan will meet in this Soccer Champions Tour match, where the elite clubs will be able to face each other before their respective seasons begin. Two semifinalists from the last edition of the Champions League will meet in the United States on this pre-season tour
Below we show you everything you need to know about this pre-season match between Real Madrid and AC Milan.
In which stadium is Real Madrid vs AC Milan played?
City: Pasadena, California, United States
Stadium: Rose Bowl
Date: Sunday July 23
Schedule: 04:00 in Spain, 23:00 in Argentina and 21:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan on television in Spain?
Television channel: RTVE
How can you watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
4-0 D
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hellas Verona
|
3-1V
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
sampdoria
|
5-1V
|
A series
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
Spezia
|
2-0 D
|
A series
real Madrid
Real Madrid has its first injured player, Dani Ceballos, who will be out in all four preseason games.
AC Milan
AC Milan does not have any injured or suspended player who could miss the match against the Spanish team
real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Bellingham, Modric, Arda Guler; Rodrygo, Joselu; Brahim Diaz
AC Milan:Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Caldara, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Ismail Bennacer, Charles De Ketelaere; Rafael Leão, Giroud, Pulisic
real Madrid1-2 AC Milan
