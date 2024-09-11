With Brazil in fifth place in its qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup after last night’s defeat in Paraguay, the Brazilian press is embarrassed. Among those most criticized are coach Dorival and, above all, Vinícius Junior.
The Canarinha’s defeat against Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match has sparked criticism in Brazil. Coach Doríval Junior and his team were harshly criticized by popular commentator Globe Sport, Caio Ribeiro.
Unconvincing, the entire Seleçao squad was the target of criticism, but Vinicius was the worst off. With this defeat, Brazil are fifth. Only the top seven will make it to the next round, but it is the team’s form that is worrying.
The journalist, hurt, was the first to point out the Brazilian coach: “I like Dorival, I think he deserves to be where he is, but he lacks audacity. There is a lack of coordination in attacking plays to bring out the individualities of players like Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, and he needs to assume responsibilities.”
Although this statement may seem to exonerate Real Madrid’s two attacking players, it is anything but, as this new phase regarding Vinicius demonstrates: “He cannot play just because of his name, no. It is time to give a little more of himself. It is time to give a little more. It is time to move, to not stay on the left.”
Already scorned for his behaviour around the world, the winger is now seen as an individualist in his own country.
