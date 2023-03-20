The defeat in the Clásico against FC Barcelona has left Real Madrid on the tightrope. The team from the capital of Spain has run out of options to win LaLiga this year and will have to play all their cards for the Champions League, where they will have to draw a quarterfinal key against Chelsea. The crossing will not be easy, but without a doubt and in case of advancing, the real challenge will be in the semifinals where the two heaviest bulls are, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.
The reality is that Real Madrid has had a year of many ups and downs, both collectively and individually. Several players are not even close to their best version, and one of them is the Frenchman Karim Benzema, who is not the shadow of what he was last year, which is why the white team has been analyzing signing a center for months Forward. However, in the end, the whites do not end up saying so, which is why they would draw a different route.
Madrid will renew Benzema and instead of looking for another center forward, the club could appeal to the signing of a midfielder, and there the man they like the most is Kai Havertz. For years the club from the capital of Spain has followed the still very young German player, who they like a lot because he can contribute in four different areas of attack. Havertz’s talent is such that he has been playing for Chelsea for a long time as a ‘9’ despite not being his natural place. The London club values the sale of him for 60 million euros and the whites analyze his future.
