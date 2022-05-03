At the beginning of the season, much was said about the Real Madrid squad and its lack of depth. The team from the capital did not have the great stars of other times and it seemed that the bulk of their squad did not have enough courage to fight for the title, a fact that did not happen and in the end, the meringues became LaLiga champions.
However, Florentino Pérez is a man who constantly thinks about the future of the club and now it seems that he will not be the exception, since the president of the club values the sale of one of the weight holders of the white box, it is the Brazilian Casemiro.
It is a reality that this season the historic midfielder of Madrid has not had an optimal performance, between game loss and injuries, Casemiro lived a difficult year with the merengue shirt, this being by far his worst season since he arrived from Porto. For weeks there has been much talk of Real Madrid’s intention to sign a midfielder who competes with the Rio de Janeiro player, although it seems that the new intention is to sign his replacement, for which Florentino would put the Brazilian team up for sale hoping to enter about 50 million euros.
