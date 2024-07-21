Real Madrid have made it clear that they will not facilitate the departure of Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin without adequate compensation.
According to MARCA, the clubs interested in Lunin, through his agent Jorge Mendes, know that they will have to pay 30 million euros to sign him, although this figure could be negotiable. Chelsea are the best positioned to secure the services of the Ukrainian goalkeeper, however, teams such as Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League are also interested.
Lunin’s situation, whose contract expires on June 30, 2025, is comparable to that of other players such as Yoro, whose transfer to Manchester United was closed for almost €80 million despite his contract with Lille also ending in 2025. This shows that Real Madrid are not willing to let Lunin go without receiving significant compensation.
Lunin’s message has not surprised those who are at Valdebebas on a daily basis, including players, coaches and directors. At the end of last season, many were already anticipating Lunin’s possible departure. The situation has generated uncertainty, and his agent is exploring the market in search of possible destinations for the goalkeeper.
The trigger for everything is that the goalkeeper did not assume the role of substitute for the next season, after a season in which he has been one of the protagonists and fundamental pillars for winning La Liga and the Champions League.
This situation is similar to that of Paulo Iago, a youth player who, after having doubts about his future, saw the club put a price on him and eventually left Valdebebas. The club’s message is clear: “Here is the one who wants to be here and knows what Real Madrid is all about.”
Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who turned down an offer from the Saudi League, is seen as the leading candidate to replace Lunin. Kepa has expressed his desire to return to Real Madrid, a wish known to all concerned. Carlo Ancelotti, the Real Madrid manager, is reassured knowing that Thibaut Courtois, the first-choice goalkeeper, is back in full fitness after overcoming two operations.
For Kepa, the scenario has changed since he left Real Madrid at the end of the season. Now, his return seems a real possibility and he would be welcomed in the dressing room due to his professionalism and closeness to his teammates and the club.
