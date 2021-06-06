Schedule: What time to see Real Madrid – Valencia?

Real Madrid and Valencia will meet this Sunday, June 6 in the semifinal match of the ACB playoff basketball in its edition of 2021. The match will start at 18:30 hours and it will be played in the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Real Madrid – Valencia on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Barcelona vs TD Systems Baskonia live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 18:30 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Real Madrid – Valencia, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid – Valencia. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.