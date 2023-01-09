Real Madrid will play the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia this week. His first rival will be Valencia in the semifinals and if he reaches the final, he would wait for the winner of Barcelona vs. Betis, which will be played next Thursday. Real Madrid comes to this tournament after giving a bad image in Vila-Real, and FC Barcelona takes three points from them in LaLiga.
Meanwhile, Valencia also comes to this match after having lost 0-1 against Cádiz at the weekend. Here we leave you all the information about the meeting.
Town: Riyadh
Stadium: King Fahd International Stadium
Date: Wednesday January 11
Match time: 8:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Television channel: Movistar +
Live stream: World Goal
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: DIRECTV Sports App
At Real Madrid Odriozola is ruled out for the clash and they arrive with the doubts of Carvajal and Mariano. The Dominican has some discomfort in his ankle and the right-back did not play in the last game due to fatigue in the soleus.
Real Madrid comes to this tournament after losing against Villarreal in La Cérmica, so Valencia has many ballots to pay for the piper. Ancelotti when there is a title at stake totally changes his mentality.
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia.
