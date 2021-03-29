Sergio Ramos turns 35 this Tuesday with his future yet to be cleared. The white captain still does not accept the offer that Real Madrid presented him to renew the link that expires on June 30: an additional year with a reduction of 10% compared to the salary of 12 million euros that you currently receive. The conditions stipulated by the club are immovable and the central must respond as soon as possible, since the making of the rearguard of the Chamartín team for the coming season depends largely on the decision he takes.

The negotiations opened for months have led to an ‘impasse’ that will have to be broken in the coming weeks, as time is running out. Real Madrid, which needs to close its financial year and start shaping the squad for the next campaign, rushes the defender for an answer and does not contemplate any more meetings, since the economic strains caused by the pandemic do not allow room for maneuver.

Ensuring financial stability in troubled times is essential and the board headed by Florentino Pérez she is not willing to make exceptions even with a legend like the camero, the fourth player with the most games in the history of the merengue squad and the second most awarded with 22 trophies, the same as his teammate Marcelo and only one less than Paco Gento, head of the ranking.

They recognize his extraordinary performance, commitment and leadership capacity in the 16 seasons that he has been at Concha Espina, but they consider that the proposal is in accordance with the difficult situation that football is going through and there will be no concessions. They want Sergio Ramos to continue wearing white, but in case of a refusal, they will have to move quickly to close a refill, with the sought-after Austrian David Alaba topping the preferences.

The Andalusian defender has concentrated during the last two months on recovering from the injury to his left knee that forced him to undergo surgery at the beginning of February, without losing sight of the resolution of his future. Experienced in poker games with Florentino Pérez at the time of closing his contract extensions in the past, his environment slipped months ago that he saw the offer of Real Madrid insufficient and threatened with an alleged proposal from PSG of the most succulent in economic terms, without the club flinching. His high salary and age make any maneuver difficult, despite being one of the most desirable defenders in Europe. Ambitious like few others, beyond the money in the balance also weighs his desire to continue making history. With several records already behind him, he has the opportunity to continue raising his records if he continues to wear white. A dilemma whose resolution is closer.