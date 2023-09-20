PreviousDirect

Real Madrid is dominating possession of the ball in its debut in the 2023/24 Champions League against Unión Berlin, with more than 65%. At the start of the match, Joselu had two scoring opportunities, while the Germans also approached the white area. The Berliners, organized, have so far kept a clean sheet in their debut in the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti, who seeks to transfer to the European competition the great start he has had in La Liga (where they are going at a perfect pace after five winning days) has lined up an eleven with the new additions of Modric and Nacho.

0 Arrizabalaga, Alaba, Nacho, Rüdiger, Lucas Vázquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Modric, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Joselu 0 F. Ronnow, Diogo Leite, Bonucci, Danilho Doekhi, Juranovic, Robin Gosens, Lucas Tousart, Alex Kral, Aissa Laidouni, Kevin Behrens and Sheraldo Becker Goals Referee Espen Eskås Yellow cards Lucas Tousart (min. 1)

Alaba shows depth The left back has managed to send a couple of dangerous crosses, but the rival defense has been very attentive Once again they hit Modric The Croatian asks the referee to show a card, but that action does not happen Gosens' tough tackle on Modric The referee does not notice the stomp and lets the actions continue Joselu's third failed header The merengue attacker finishes off a corner, but his header goes over Ronnow's goal again. Alaba's shot from above Today's left back tried to score from a free kick, but the ball went over the goal Real Madrid is starting to get stronger The meringues have managed to neutralize the rival counterattacks and now dominate comfortably Strong foul by Lucas Vázquez in midfield The Madrid right back is saved from the yellow card Union Berlin, dominated but not uncomfortable Real Madrid has possession, but the German team has managed to intimidate the rival with quick exits; the last one, a shot over Kepa's goal Dynamic start to the match The first minutes have become an entertaining round trip, where both teams have had arrivals Near Joselu again Another header from Joselu, who this time does not find the goal Joselu had the first The attacker's header is stopped by the rival goalkeeper Rudiger blocks the visitors' first chance Great cross from the German center back inside the area to block the shot Yellow for Tousart First caution of the Unión Berlin match The match begins at the Santiago Bernabéu! Real Madrid hosts Unión Berlin in their debut in this edition of the Champions League. Minute of silence A minute of silence is observed prior to the meeting. The Champions League anthem is now playing! The teams take the field with the Champions League anthem. Everything is ready for the start of the match. Berlin Union Lineup Ronnow; Juranovic, Bonucci, Doekhi, Leite, Gosens; Tousart, Král, Laidouni; Behrens and Becker. Real Madrid Lineup Kepa; Vázquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo and Joselu Welcome to Real Madrid – Unión Berlin Welcome everyone to the live match between Real Madrid and Unión Berlin! The merengue team debuts in the 2023/24 Champions League against the German team

