The Madrid opens this Tuesday in Manresa in 2022 after overcoming a coronavirus outbreak that affected 10 players and Pablo Laso. This is how he faces his first game of the year, but Before taking to the field, he has known that the second will no longer be the one that will face him this Thursday, the 6th at the WiZink Center with Unics Kazan, as the Euroleague has announced its postponement for COVID cases in the Russian team.

“Unics has requested the suspension after several team members will test positive for COVID-19, which leaves the squad without the minimum of eight players on the list of authorized to play“, Explains the Euroleague in a statement, in which it adds:” Following the special regulation of the COVID-19, approved by the executive board of shareholders of the ECA, each match can be rescheduled up to three times, if dates are available. The Euroleague will coordinate with the affected teams the best options to relocate these matches ”.

With this, there are already four postponed games for the white team, two of them in the Euroleague. The first was the one that had to measure him in the ACB with the Joventut in Badalona last December 27 and finally it will be played next Sunday, January 9. The second, the scheduled visit to the Fenerbahçe court on December 29, which has been postponed to Tuesday, February 8. The third, the classic league against Barça last day 2, which is still pending date. And now, the duel against Unics Kazan, also in search of a new day.