Real Madrid started the season at a very high level with a convincing victory over Jasikevicius’ restyled Barça to lift their third Endesa Super Cup in a row, the seventh in club history. The doubts generated by a dry summer in signings, with only the incorporation of Alberto Abalde from Valencia (Carlos Alocen, acquired in the summer of 2019, returned after his loan at Casademont Zaragoza), due to the damage caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus at all levels of the white institution, seemed clear. The team remained solid in defense, with the game mechanisms and systems oiled and intact. and two Spanish promises tailored to a veteran group effortlessly.

The unusual preseason had helped. Pablo Laso had all his players from the beginning due to the absence of national team tournaments. “Within a special year, the preseason has been too. Normally, we start with many outside. This is good and I am happy, ”the Basque coach stressed before the Super Cup. The pleasant sensations were reaffirmed in the first three games of the Endesa League: triumphs against Acunsa GBC, Casademont Zaragoza and Joventut with the best version of Llull (18 points in 17 minutes against the Basques) and the demands of Fabien Causeur and Nicolás Laprovittola. The Frenchman, who did not play for a minute in the Super Cup, scored 25 goals and 5 triples against the Aragonese; and the Argentine, 22 points and a PIR of 32 for the Matchday MVP against Penya. “The best game of the year”, in Laso’s words.

Two painful defeats



Five days later, the stage suffered a severe setback. In just 120 hours, Madrid went from embroidering excellence to “the first defeat of the season and in a bad game” (Pablo Laso) against a Baskonia (76-63) that shook them. A simple stumble? Yes. Until Valencia arrived at the Palace and burned him with an absolutely colossal Dubljevic: 77-93 with 24 points (6 of 9 in triples) from La Roca.

Real closed its two worst first days of the Euroleague in this century. Never in 20 years had he started 0-2. Neither in the group stage version nor in the all-against-all version. Valencia’s is the biggest defeat at home in the maximum continental competition since the 63-75 that Fenerbahçe endorsed in the quarter of 2016 (April 19). The decrease in points and assists compared to last season is also significant: from 84.7 points on average to 70; from 19.8 basket passes to just 12 (7 against Baskonia).

And the first warned the players came from the bench: “This has not just started, it started last week and we are 0-2. The Euroleague punishes you if you don’t play well, they are the best teams in Europe. If there is someone who wants to make war on their own, they will not play, I do not worry“Laso said with an accusing finger (the bench did not contribute and the return of the headlines did not help against the taronjas), without actually pointing out anyone in particular … even if there are suspects: Randolph was horrible with three attack fouls in 10 minutes; Campazzo scored, but did not generate game; Llull was unfortunate in the shot… It is only October and there is not much alarm. Relaxation in such a long season is a common currency in large teams like Madrid that are played every year from May. However, the two defeats reflect that the team is under construction.

Bases and pivots



The whites suffer in the base position. They need a level one that gives Campazzo air. Alocen is still young for so much responsibility and Laprovittola remains in the team (he had a foot and a half in Greece) because of the Campazzo-NBA affair: the Argentine will almost certainly leave when the North American market opens and Real will have to search among the dry fishing ground in Europe and the discards of the American League a replacement of guarantees. Difficult, if not impossible. A scoring and penetrating guard towards the rival ring would not be left over.

In the zone, Tavares has no substitute for guarantees after the departure of Gustavo Ayón in the summer of 2019 and Jordan Mickey East. Garuba is the closest thing to the Cape Verdean on the squad and he delivers, but he is not Zizic. Young and with a very high progression ceiling, the center Croatian was going to be the solution to that headache for Laso. The delay in signing him (no exits, no entries) threw the Balkan into the arms of Maccabi Tel Aviv. A blow to Madrid’s plans. It is still October, but the wake-up call is clear and forceful: no more insults to the shield will be allowed.