After the case of Hitler’s stickers with the Roma shirt, indignation also in Spain for a banner displayed by some Blancos fans

The whole world, unfortunately, is a country. On the occasion of the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico a group of Blancos fans, probably the “Ultras Sur”, displayed a banner outside the Bernabeu stadium with the inscription “Anne Frank is from Atletico”. The portrait was precisely that of the young German Jew who died in 1945 in a Nazi extermination camp.

The episode, already condemned by both clubs and by the Spanish federation, happened on the night that preceded Remembrance Day and after a mannequin of the Brazilian player Vinicius had been “hanged” from a bridge next to the writing “Madrid hates Real”.

The rivalry between the two Madrid teams often goes beyond simple sporting antagonism. The reality experienced in Rome with the Giallorossi and Lazio was very similar. Just in these days, stickers depicting Adolf Hitler with the Romanist shirt have appeared in various districts of the capital. Also in this case the authors can be traced back to the circles of organized fascist supporters. See also The replacement of José Juan Macias would come from the MLS

January 27, 2023 (change January 27, 2023 | 16:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Real #Madrid #ultras #shame #Remembrance #Day #Anne #Frank #Atletico