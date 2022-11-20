12:37 p.m.
Williams-Goss’s precious last hoop and Sito’s timeout. 8-2 at 6:55 to finish the first quarter
12:36
Very well moved by Madrid for Musa’s triple. Horrible Davis telegraphing the pass and fouling after fumble. 6-2 after just over two minutes
12:34 p.m.
Davis’ basket against the board stopping dead at half penetration. Tavares from the head. 3-2
12:33 p.m.
One of two in free practice for Musa on the first play. 1-0
12:33 p.m.
starting quintets:
Real Madrid: Williams-Goss, Musa, Deck, Cornelie and Tavares.
UCAM Murcia: Trice, Davis, Rojas, Anderson and Pustovyi.
12:31 p.m.
Novelty! James Anderson returns as a starter… and as 4
