12:37 p.m.

Williams-Goss’s precious last hoop and Sito’s timeout. 8-2 at 6:55 to finish the first quarter

12:36

Very well moved by Madrid for Musa’s triple. Horrible Davis telegraphing the pass and fouling after fumble. 6-2 after just over two minutes

12:34 p.m.

Davis’ basket against the board stopping dead at half penetration. Tavares from the head. 3-2

12:33 p.m.

One of two in free practice for Musa on the first play. 1-0

12:33 p.m.

starting quintets:

Real Madrid: Williams-Goss, Musa, Deck, Cornelie and Tavares.

UCAM Murcia: Trice, Davis, Rojas, Anderson and Pustovyi.

12:31 p.m.

Novelty! James Anderson returns as a starter… and as 4