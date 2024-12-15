This Saturday, Real Madrid added their fourth draw so far in the League. With the score 3-3 in Vallecas, the Madridistas missed the opportunity to become provisional leaders. The match had some controversial actions and the white club focused on a kick by Mumin on Vinícius Junior in the second half, which in their opinion was a penalty. They also raise their voice against a play in which Pathé Ciss could have committed a maximum penalty by pushing Arda Güler.

At the end of the match, the Real Madrid account on Shortly after, the club’s television – which has already starred in several pieces in which it attacks the referees – returned to the charge against Martínez Munuera and described his performance as “disastrous.” From his perspective, “it is a refereeing tendency that always goes in the same direction,” something that only happens in “this filthy Negreira League.”

Even about the duel against the franjirrojos, RMTV He also harshly criticizes the warning given to Vinícius: “Before the penalty, he was galloping on a counterattack and they caught him. There he got upset and asked the referee to give the opponent a yellow card. Can you guess who Martínez Munuera got a card from? “To Vinícius, who misses the game against Sevilla due to an accumulation of cards.” Because of this situation they appear “tired”: “This smells like burning.”

“The important thing is the filthy Negreira League that Real Madrid has suffered again. Do things need to be improved? Definitely. But the filthy Negreira League does not invite us to talk about football, it invites us to talk about the fact that there is always a victim, which is Real Madrid,” they added on the club’s television.

Finally, they once again come out against the Valencian referee for these two “decisive” actions: “Why doesn’t González Fuertes (from the VOR room) call Martínez Munuera? Because, in the end, we know what there is. The consequence will be that he will have more important games and will referee more and more. “What happened with Martínez Munuera is just another day, it’s the same as always.”