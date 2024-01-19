He Atlético de Madrid qualified for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals by winning 4-2 in extra time against real Madrid this Thursday, taking revenge for the defeat suffered in the semifinals of the Spain Supercup.

A goal of Samuel Lino put Atlético ahead (39), but Jan Oblak scored on his own goal (45+1) making it 1-1, before Alvaro Morata made it 2-1 (57) and Joselu will sign 2-2 (82), which sent the game to extra time. Over there Antoine Griezmann (100) and Rodrigo Riquelme (119) gave the pass to their team.

strong words

It is clear that the result is not good for Real, which always seeks to win all the tournaments in which it competes.

And that fall has unleashed a series of comments in which followers, journalists and those close to the club try to justify what happened on the field.

Criticism of the match referee, Guillermo Cuadra Fernández, did not wait long. Strong accusations were heard from the analysts of the Real Madrid Television program.

Vinicius gives Real Madrid the advantage.

“The Cup is third world,” was the forceful phrase of Jesús Alcaide, who complained about the rival players, who, according to his perspective, were not reprimanded for the fouls they committed.

“What has been seen in this first part is a biased way of refereeing. “It has been a trap,” he commented.

“De Paul should be sent off and what they hit Brahim and Vinicius is unacceptable. And they haven't put in a single replay,” was another of the forceful comments.

