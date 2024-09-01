Without standing out on offense, much less on defense, the merengue team did not have an easy match on the Santiago Bernabéu pitch.

Ancelotti is clearly desperate. Between injuries, the lack of goals from his forwards and the lack of understanding from his defenders, the Italian is having a hard time. Aware of the current crisis at Real Madrid, the Sevilla team played well on the pitch and sometimes defended with up to 9 men inside their penalty area.

The tension was running high at the Bernabéu, but once again Ancelotti’s changes set the tone, as Fran García, who had been on the pitch for a minute, fought for the ball and passed it to the Brazilian Rodrygo, who had no choice but to set up Federico Valverde, who surprised everyone with a backheel that set the stage for Mbappé to fire in at the near post and finally generate a shout of goal from the stands.

The goal changed the face of the match a little, taking the visitors out and giving more space to the Merengues forwards. At 73′, Vinícius won a penalty. The centre-back resorted to VAR to call it. The French forward converted to score his double. Already at 2-0, the Merengue team was different and managed the match better, attacking Rui Silva’s goal more clearly. Now Real Madrid has reached 8 points and is 2 behind the current leader, FC Barcelona. Ancelotti decided to take Mbappé off at 84. The Frenchman was sent off by his fans with a resounding ovation.