Three goals in two games. The Madrid that lost Benzema definitively and Courtois and Militao for a long time is today Bellingham’s Madrid. The Englishman scored 3 goals in 2 games signing the comeback of Ancelotti’s team in Almeria: final 3-1 (a goal from Vinicius) and second victory in two days. Beastly impact of the former Borussia Dortmund player, who scored 8 goals in the entire last Bundesliga.

goal of the ex — After Bilbao another away match for Madrid, in Almeria. And next week in Vigo, to gain time with the finishing work at the Bernabeu. Everything was easy in San Mames, in Andalusia the match immediately went badly: after 140 seconds Sergio Arribas, the historic canterano blanco who had just been sold to Almeria, opened the scoring by perfectly completing a nice counterattack orchestrated by the always brilliant Robertone with the defense of Madrid slow and distracted. It won’t be the last time. See also Argentina anxious for Passarella. The last battle of the Caudillo

HISTORIC BELLINGHAM — Ancelotti started with Valverde, Tchouameni and Kroos behind Bellingham, Modric on the bench as Camavinga was injured. The Englishman is in great form, and in the 19th minute he equalized by scoring again after the goal in Bilbao. The last Madrid player to score in his first two Liga games was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. Local fans are asking for a hand in control of Bellingham, who received the ball after a rebound following a Valverde shot at the far post . Goal confirmed, while in the 50th minute a goal by Kroos was disallowed due to a previous foul by Carvajal on Akieme. In the midst of these two episodes various actions by Almeria, with the defense of Madrid in constant trouble.

always jude — To solve the problems, however, there is this 20-year-old Englishman who seems to have grown up in Madrid: in the 60th minute from Kroos’ center left, Bellingham jumped between goalkeeper Maximiano and defenders Gonzalez and Akieme and headed in the middle of the box given the lead to Madrid. It was since 2006 that a Madrid player didn’t score 3 of the team’s first 4 goals: Ruud Van Nistelrooy. In the 73rd minute Bellingham offered Vinicius the assist to make it 3-1, scored by Vinicius with a spectacular lob from the edge of the box in a central position helped by a light touch from central Chumi. See also Tigres transferable players in the transfer market