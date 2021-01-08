Filomena has made Real Madrid’s move to Pamplona a real torture. The white expedition had planned to depart from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, but the heavy snow that is falling in the capital keeps the players and the coaching staff stranded inside the plane, still waiting to be able to take off for the Navarran capital.

The problem is that because of the storm there is no track available, which has caused a strong anger within Real Madrid with LaLiga due to the circumstances that are surrounding the trip. The club, following the recommendation of the employers, advanced to this Friday the displacement that it had planned to carry out on Saturday morning, but at the moment the expedition is waiting for the storm to subside so that the operators can defrost the track , without knowing when the plane will be able to take off and without even being certain whether the game will be played at 9 pm on Saturday, as scheduled.

The forecasts speak that at the time of the meeting it will be snowing in Pamplona, ​​where on Saturday it is expected that between five and ten centimeters of snow will fall. Just in case, LaLiga has articulated an alternative plan that would delay the clash at 12 noon on Sunday, in case El Sadar’s grass is not in condition on Saturday.

Questioned at a press conference, Zinedine Zidane limited himself to pointing out that they are up to what they are ordered to do. “Let’s hope we play, the field is good and we can play. What will happen tomorrow we do not know. We are going to travel this afternoon and prepare for the game as usual. Then if something happens we will see it. It will be a different game because of what is happening, but I think that if we can, we will play and if we cannot, we will not play and that’s it. There is no other remedy. They are obligations and we join the law, what we have to do as a team, like Real Madrid, “said the Real Madrid coach.