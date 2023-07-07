It was a troublesome role for Carlo Ancelotti last season, with Ferland Mendy sidelined with a long-term injury. He will be present again next season, but the ideal would be to have more depth and quality.

Fran García is back at the club and can play there, but the chance to secure a player like Davies wouldn’t be a bad idea for Real Madrid.

There are plenty of right-backs on the market for a club like Real Madrid. Reece James may be open to leaving Chelsea this summer and the idea of ​​bringing back Achraf Hakimi from PSG is also not out of the question.