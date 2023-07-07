Real Madrid are rarely in a transfer period where they desperately need to sign. In general, the planning of the staff is usually very good and the deals are closed in the first days of the opening of the market.
One area that needed some attention was midfield, but Jude Bellingham arrived from Borussia Dortmund at the start of June. They have also closed a deal with young Turk Arda Guler, who can cover attack and midfield if he doesn’t end up on loan.
As the summer progresses, the whites will continue looking for solutions in the market. The good news is that there is plenty of time left and few clubs can match the drawing power of Real Madrid.
This is the great signing that Real Madrid needs. They have lost Karim Benzema who has led the line for many years. They have signed Joselu, who is a bench option, but right now he is the only center forward.
The two big center forwards on the market this summer are Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. Kane seems much closer to Bayern Munich and Manchester United remain an option, while no club comes close to Osimhem yet and the Serie A champions might be unable to turn down Real Madrid if an offer close to 150 comes in. millions of euros.
It is a surprise that Real Madrid have not been fully linked to any of these forwards.
There has also been talk of Jonathan David, from Lille, but, although he is highly valued, it is difficult to imagine Real Madrid starting a new season without an elite striker. A loan of Dusan Vlahovic is an option as a patch before the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé next summer.
It is not an area in which Real Madrid needs massive signings, but it does need to accumulate more troops.
Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo are the starting wingers, but there is a lack of depth. Brahim Díaz is back, but he is more of a central figure, while Federico Valverde and Lucas Vázquez are capable of occupying these demarcations when their coach needs it.
The possibility of a sudden signing of Mbappé should not be ruled out. Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze is another winger who could make sense, but AC Milan are pushing hard to sign the Nigerian, who has a year left on his contract.
LI: The main name for the left back is Alphonso Davies.
It was a troublesome role for Carlo Ancelotti last season, with Ferland Mendy sidelined with a long-term injury. He will be present again next season, but the ideal would be to have more depth and quality.
Fran García is back at the club and can play there, but the chance to secure a player like Davies wouldn’t be a bad idea for Real Madrid.
RD: There has to be a future without Dani Carvajal and that future is coming. Álvaro Odriozola is expected to leave this summer and, although there are players who can act as a patch, none is a pure winger
There are plenty of right-backs on the market for a club like Real Madrid. Reece James may be open to leaving Chelsea this summer and the idea of bringing back Achraf Hakimi from PSG is also not out of the question.
