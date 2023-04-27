Real Madrid is a club of fixed convictions and they always follow them no matter what. In the world of transfers, the club has a renewal policy for the most veterans of a maximum of one year per contract, it has not changed it for anyone, not even for Sergio Ramos. In addition, the club understands that the best thing to do when it comes to renewals is to wait until the end of the season to make contract extensions or departures public, but they have been working on it since the beginning of the season.
This year up to 7 players end their contracts in the summer and the club has been negotiating with each of them, although it is not yet known what will happen in June. These are the players who have their future to resolve at the end of the season:
When does your contract end?
Toni Kroos is released on June 30, 2023. The German has now been at Real Madrid for 9 seasons and from the beginning of the season he made it clear that the decision will be made at the end of the year.
How is your renovation going?
Kroos was debating between renewing one more season or retiring from professional football at the end of the year, but everything indicates that he will stay an extra season at Real Madrid.
When does your contract end?
Like Kroos, the Croatian is free on June 30. This case is not the same as the previous one, since Modric would like to stay but the club is the one that has paused the negotiations in view of the possible signings.
How is your renovation going?
With the signing of Bellingham getting complicated, Modric seems to also renew one more season. If the Englishman does sign for Real Madrid, it is most likely that Modric will leave, but at the moment it seems that it will not be like that.
When does your contract end?
Karim’s contract ends at the end of the season, but everything indicates that he will stay in the Spanish capital.
How is your renovation going?
After winning the Ballon d’Or, a clause in his contract gives him the right to automatically renew one more year, as long as the player wants. In the case of the Frenchman, he is one of the team leaders and he is very happy, so he will stay until 2024.
When does your contract end?
This is the last year on Marco Asensio’s contract. The club, his representatives and he have been working on expanding it since the beginning of the season.
How is your renovation going?
After a discreet start to the season, it seemed that the club was not going to renew Asensio, but the Mallorcan’s recent games have gained strength in the negotiations. Madrid offered a downward renewal but Asensio is not happy with that situation, although he is clear that he wants to stay.
When does your contract end?
After signing with Real Madrid in 2017, the Andalusian is completing his last year of contract and arrives at a time of unknowns about his future.
How is your renovation going?
At the beginning of the season it seemed like a clear drop like Asensio’s, but Ceballos has gained prominence with Ancelotti and is already entering the team’s regular rotation. At the moment it seems that the negotiations will take place when he finishes the season and he has a chance to stay.
When does your contract end?
The Real Madrid youth squad is facing his most difficult summer since joining the Whites in 2001 as a junior.
How is your renovation going?
The club is clear that it wants to have Nacho for next season, but it is the man from Madrid who has the last word. The offer that Real Madrid has made him has no expiration date, like Sergio Ramos’s, and the player hesitates because he doesn’t feel important enough in the team.
When does the contract end?
The forward is left without a contract at the end of the season and his case is more complicated than that of all the previous ones
How is your renovation going?
Of the players who end their contract, everything indicates that they will be the only one who does not renew with Madrid. The club is not happy with his performance and they have not offered him any type of renewal, so his stage in the team will end on June 30.
