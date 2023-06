The contract renewal campaign continues. The latest signing in chronological order is that of Luka Modric, who has extended his contract with Real Madrid for another season, until 30 June 2024 and is therefore removed from the transfer market: the 37-year-old Croatian had offers from Saudi Arabia Saudi. In recent days, the Madrid club had already announced the renewals of Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Toni Kroos.