Real Madrid will give Coosur Betis to Boris Tisma (18 years and 2.05 meters) until the end of this season, according to Eurohops and the Diario de Sevilla. It is still unknown if the forward will go to Seville before or after the Copa del Rey, which begins this Thursday and in which the white team faces Valencia in the quarterfinals.

The Croatian (player by training) will thus reinforce the Andalusian team, third to last in the Endesa League with only 5 victories in 21 games played. Acunsa Gipuzkoa and Retabet Bilbao Basket, which occupy the two relegation places to the LEB Oro, have four wins.

Tisma became on January 12, 2020, the 13th youth squad to debut with the greater since Pablo Laso will land on the bench in the summer of 2011. It was against Movistar Estudiantes: he played 46 seconds and scored two points. The white club decided to sign him for the first team for this season, in which he only played 3:20 against Joventut on matchday 3 of the Endesa League.

The new Toni Kukoc

Tisma is a forward of just over two meters born in Zagreb, excellent pedigree, and trained at Dubrava. In 2015 he made the leap to the lower categories of Real Madrid, where Luka Doncic served as a mentor for a boy who in a few months already spoke Spanish fluently. Two summers ago, he rose to the top of the 2018 U16 European Championship in Novi Sad, where he scored 24 points in the final against Spain (71-70) and entered the Best Quintet with averages of 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2, 7 assists. His role in the final left the Spain of his teammate at Real Madrid, Usman Garuba, without gold.

In Croatia he is considered the new Toni Kukoc since it emerged as one of the jewels of the future of one of the countries with the longest basketball tradition in Europe. An admirer of Kevin Durant, he wreaked havoc in the lower categories of Madrid together with Usman Garuba: two Spanish championships in two years, the Minicopa and the Children’s Spanish Championship in 2016 and the Spanish championship and the Junior Euroleague of 2019.