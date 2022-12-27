Real Madrid is constantly undergoing its period of renewal, today the meringues are nourished within the squad in the short and long term, in attack they have shielded themselves with the signatures of the young Brazilian trident Vinicius, Rodrýgo and Endrick, while in midfield they already have the future signed with Valverde, Tchoaumeni and Camavinga, right now, it seems that the area of the field where there is less clarity for the near future is the defense.
Although it is true that the club has a center-back of several years in the figure of Militao, he is the only player under 25 years of age, the rest are footballers who are in a stage of maturity or seniority and who, although they still If they can perform within the team, they will soon have to step aside, as is the case with Ferland Mendy, the French left-back who could hand over his place to the best in the world in that position, Alphonso Davies.
From Spain he reports that Florentino and his entourage are very clear about their intentions for the Canadian international, who is a footballer that the club loves and that they want to have in their squad sooner or later, specifically in the summer of 2024. The club does not trust de Mendy to be the long-term bet for the left back, for which they do not rule out closing his transfer soon. For this reason, the team from the capital of Spain are considering seeking the signing of the Bayern man in the summer of 2024, since the next market has 3 names above the Canadian, Mbappé, Belligham and Gvardiol, making his signature unaffordable at the moment.
