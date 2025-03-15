Between Courtois and Mbappé they kept Real Madrid alive in the ceramics against a Villarreal who was not useful for his early goal, but that tried until the end. White sleeps tonight, waiting for what happens in the Metropolitan. The White team stressed before and after the game, at the Press conference of Ancelotti, which would never play a game with less than 72 hours of rest again and that the club was going to ask for amparo to FIFA.

Madrid had not won at the Liga at home seven years. It did not seem the most conducive day because the whites were very tired of the Champions League effort, but the team overcame and took a victory with the work monkey and a choral cast of efforts. Vinícíus did not play at the beginning, neither Modric or Rüdiger and Tchouaméni again worked as a central one.

The Villarreal

Foyth marked eight minutes

Marcelino surprised to leave Pino on the bench but was the recognizable team always, playing the ball well and deployed to attack at all times. The beginning of the game returned to Madrid again, as already happened in Wednesday’s derby. The submarine immediately marked, in minute eight, in a corner missed by the whites and originated a noise in the area that was right to solve Juan Foyth to Bocajarro.

Madrid had a very bad quarter of an hour. The Villarreal locked him in his area and Madrid took refuge in Courtois, which made five decisive interventions in the first part, the best to Ayoze.

Madrid took a quarter of an hour to react, but when he did he hit twice, both by Mbappé, his goals 19 and 20 in the league.

The glue

Mbappé double

The first goal came in the 18th in a shot of Brahim that Diego Conde could and there appeared Mbappé to hunt the rejection and tie. The second goal would arrive in the 24th in another play initiated by the French striker, who received from Lucas Vázquez and placed it next to the stick away from the local goalkeeper, an action in which the defense was very passive. The first part ended with another Courtois paradon to shoot from Comesaña.

The second began again with the very pressing Villarreal and a shrunk Madrid that did not leave the area. During the first quarter of an hour the tie seemed to fall. Barry headed outside in an unbeatable position and Madrid rained corner after corner.

Foyth was able to hunt the goal in a volley that went above the crossbar with the ceramics and singing the draw. In 61 a controversial play came. Foyth and Bellingham collided. The English went to the ground, he laughed at him Foyth, Bellingham later touched on his shoulder and hair and Foyth collapsed pretending an aggression. Gil Manzano called the two, gave them the talk and noted anything.

Mediated the second part passed as in the first. The Villarreal lowered the piston and Madrid balanced the game. Anceloti entered Vinícius and Rüdiger and then put Modric into action to improve the touch in the middle of the field.

Between the tiredness of Villarreal and the best to do Madrid, the minutes were spending. Madrid had some against and in 67 requested penalty for some hands of Pedraza in the area. The referee and the VAR did not give it because they considered that it was the support arm and the natural position. Ayoze would still waste a very clear occasion and Madrid came out of the happy and exhausted ceramics.