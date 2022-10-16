The defeat is another blow to Barcelona and its coach Xavi, who is on the verge of exiting the Champions League after a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the middle of last week.

Barcelona did not have any response to the speed of Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos’s perfect passes, and the two players contributed to the first two goals of the hosts.

Kroos passed an elegant ball to Vinicius, who sped off at high speed and hit a ball that was saved by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but it was returned to Benzema to follow up and hit the empty goal in the 12th minute.

Ten minutes before the break, Vinicius took advantage of a mistake by defender Eric Garcia and passed the ball to midfielder Valverde, unmarked, to launch a massive shot from the edge of the penalty area into the net.

Real was almost not threatened until near the end, when substitute Ferran Torres reduced the difference with a shot from close range after a cross from striker Robert Lewandowski.

But Rodrygo secured Real’s victory with a penalty kick in overtime, after he was fouled by Garcia, and after returning to the video assistant referee.

Real leads the league with 25 points, three points behind Barcelona.