Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid announced the extension of the contract of its international winger Lucas Vazquez for three years. Italian Carlo Ancelotti took over Real Madrid coaching in a second term, a few days ago, and it seems that his first mark with the team was to convince Vazquez to extend his contract.

Vazquez, 29, used to play as a winger, but former French coach Zinedine Zidane used him in the defense line, before he suffered a knee injury that ended his career early last season with Real, and also squandered his chance to join the Spanish national team at Euro 2020 under the leadership of Coach Luis Enrique.

The original contract of Vazquez expires next June, but under the new contract he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2024 season. Vazquez was included in the junior sectors of the Royal Club, but he did not play under the leadership of Ancelotti during his first term between 2013 and 2015, when he was promoted to the first team in the following year.

Vázquez participated in 240 matches with Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 26 goals, and contributed to his team winning two titles in the Spanish League and three consecutive titles in the Champions League.

Vazquez played 34 games last season with Real, scoring two goals and making seven goals, and contributed to his team’s 22 victories.