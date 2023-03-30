euroleague working day 31 real Madrid fenerbahce

Double victory for Real Madrid in the Euroleague. The white team beat Fenerbahçe 90-75 and secured with the victory the home court factor in their favor for the quarterfinal crossing in the European competition. With three days to go until the end of the league, the team coached by Chus Mateo shares the lead with Olympiacos, who beat Villeurbanne 81-55. And he already leads the fifth classified by four victories. In the fight to reach the Final Four in Kaunas, the madridistas will have the field factor.

With 16 points from Musa, and 11 from Poirier and Hanga, Madrid dispatched Itoudis’ Fenerbahçe, the team that led the table during a stretch of the Euroleague. This time the white team did not need the best version of Tavares, who lowered his numbers for one night to four points and one rebound. After an even first half, supported by the Turks by Hayes and Calathes (49-44), Madrid tightened their defense after conceding many baskets in that first period, and showed off their offensive arsenal to ride until the end of the game in the ten-minute period. advantage points.

A step back from Valencia Basket in their aspirations to qualify among the eight best in the Euroleague and go to the quarterfinals, after losing to Red Star 92-73. The defeat leaves the Mumbrú team practically without options. And incidentally complicates his options to continue next season in the highest competition, since he will once again depend on receiving an invitation.

The Red Star, led by the eternal Dusko Ivanovic (65 years old), prevailed thanks to the direction and success of Campazzo, the Argentine point guard who has revitalized the team since his arrival from the NBA: 15 points and seven assists. Petrusev had 20 points and seven rebounds. Valencia, who have lost six of their last seven European dates, only scored one basket on the line in the fourth quarter. Radebaugh was the top orange scorer, with 14 points. Both teams are now left with a record of 14 wins and 17 losses.

Euroleague classification.

