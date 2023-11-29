Real Madrid will be seeded in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League to be held on December 18 in Nyon. The whites subdued a once again very permeable Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu and thereby certified first place in their group in a match that confirmed the state of grace of two irrepressible stars and baptized a new star.

The Parthenopean team struck first with a goal from Gio Simeone, but the locals immediately recovered and turned the score around in a flash with goals from Rodrygo and Bellingham. The southern Italian squad regrouped after returning from the locker room, tied through Anguissa and spread fear with the enormous power of Osimhen, the masked giant that Zinedine Zidane once dreamed of. But Nico Paz, the most promising youth player that La Fábrica has seen in a long time, sealed the victory in the final stretch to put Carlo Ancelotti on par with Miguel Muñoz in the old European Cup and keep the plenary session safe.

Ancelotti gave greater rank to the dispute and assembled an eleven with only three changes compared to the one that started on Sunday against Cádiz. Alaba returned to the axis of the defense to the detriment of Nacho, Ceballos entered the midfield for the injured Modric and Brahim, recovered from the indisposition that prevented him from participating in the Nuevo Mirandilla, took up the lead alongside Rodrygo, which led to the move to Joselu’s reserve in a duel that started at full speed.

real Madrid Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy (Mendy, min. 87), Kroos, Valverde, Ceballos (Joselu, min. 57), Bellingham, Brahim (Nico Paz, min. 65) and Rodrygo (Lucas Vázquez, min. 87 ). 4 – 2 Naples Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Juan Jesus, Lobotka (Raspadori, min. 87), Anguissa, Zielinski (Elmas, min. 65), Politano (Ctrabajo, min. 78), Simeone (Osimhen, min. 46) and Kvaratskhelia. Goals:

0-1: min. 9, Simeone. 1-1: min. 11, Rodrygo. 2-1: min. 22, Bellingham. 2-2: min. 47, Anguissa. 3-2. min. 84, Nico Paz. 4-2: min. 94, Joselu.

Referee:

François Letexier (France). He admonished Zielinski and Ctrabajo.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the fifth day of the group stage of the Champions League, played at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Napoli, with Osimhen still out of rhythm, sent Gio Simeone as a striker and Cholito, from like to like, soon left his mark in Viking territory by scoring a service from Di Lorenzo at point-blank range, after the full-back had took Bellingham’s back in an action triggered by Kvaratskhelia.

Real Madrid’s reaction, however, was immediate. Brahim stole a ball in the division and assisted Rodrygo, who scored with his right foot from the left corner of the area and nailed the shot into the top corner. The São Paulo player uncovered the ketchup bottle in the match against Braga held at the Bernabéu and has not stopped spicing up all of Real Madrid’s buffets since then with the succulent sauce of his goals and excellent football.

The former Santos player levitates over the grass with his fine line. Bellingham complements the delicate brush of the ’11’ with his overwhelming spirit. The Englishman took advantage of a silky cross from Alaba to make his way into the Neapolitan area and hit a header worthy of Santillana. Catapulted by those two indomitable stars, Real Madrid came back from the clash in a flash as they did at Diego Armando Maradona, then with Vinicius as a partner of the ‘5’, and put on their party attire.

Brahim had the third after an electric counter from Rodrygo, but the man from Malaga crossed the shot too far. It didn’t matter because the locals were free to roam. With Rüdiger as marshal of the rearguard, Kroos spinning incessantly in the engine room, Valverde sweeping left and right and Brahim and Rodrygo overflowing with dynamism, Real Madrid completed a picturesque first half against a timorous Naples, with few traces of that who fell in love last year.

Bellingham advances the Kings of Joselu



Walter Mazzari had warned that Osimhen would not be there for more than 45 minutes and the Tuscan turned to the Nigerian after the break, but it was Anguissa who gave Napoli momentum by picking up a rebound from Ceballos to impale from point-blank range.

The draw led the team from southern Italy to invite Real Madrid to a fencing duel to establish their chances on the counterattack, with Anguissa, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia as sprinters. Between the three they created a devilish transition, aborted ‘in extremis’ by Valverde. The counterattack was preceded by a loss by Ceballos, whose lack of minutes took its toll. Ancelotti responded by withdrawing the Utrerano, without strength, to enlist Joselu.

The entry of Silleda’s player delayed Brahim to the creation zone, but the former City player’s physique immediately betrayed him, which gave a new opportunity to shine for Nico Paz, the pearl that Raúl polishes. Zielinski also fell in combat and the war wounds slowed the pace of the dispute, which led to a save by Meret after a header by Rüdiger and two chained overhead kicks by Joselu and Alaba, without a prize. The Galician, frustrated after seven games without scoring, tried again with scissors and then missed with his head into an empty goal, after another phenomenal response from Meret to a cross shot from Bellingham.

The all-rounder from Stourbridge, resistant to fatigue, then began to lead the white volleys, with a luxury squire: Nico Paz. The ‘blackbird’, sponsored by Kroos, has extraordinary ease and quality in abundance. He demonstrated it with a double spin on a tile followed by a cannon shot that burst Meret’s mitt. There would still be time for Bellingham to serve Joselu on a plate the opportunity that the man from Silleda was looking for to redeem himself so hard and round off another happy night at the Bernabéu.