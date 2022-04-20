Real Madrid beat Osasuna 3-1 in a match that could have ended in a landslide. Karim Benzema failed twice from eleven meters, with a great Sergio Herrera, who saved the two penalties,
The game started with a very brave Osasuna that left no room for Real Madrid to play, with very high pressure that made the Whites suffer. Even so, the first goal of the night would fall on the visiting side, with a rehearsed play that closed Alaba with a bit of luck on a rebound. Thanks to a great Chimy Ávila, Osasuna were able to return the scoreboard two minutes later, neutralizing Madrid with Budimir’s goal.
The first half was about to end when a great ball from Camavinga came to the back of the defense that Ceballos finished off, and although Herrera managed to block it, the rebound fell to Asensio, who did not forgive and put Real Madrid ahead again. The biggest scare of the night for Ancelotti’s men was caused by Alaba, who left injured at halftime a week before the Champions League match.
Already in the second half, the dominance of the leader was very strong, with a midfield made up of Ceballos and Camavinga who left very good feelings on the pitch. Rodrygo created a lot of danger down the left flank, taking advantage of his starting position and creating two penalties that Benzema failed to convert, but the result was never in danger for Madrid.
With Osasuna going on the attack in search of a draw, Madrid closed the game on the last play of the game with an assist from Vinicius, who came on a few minutes earlier, which Lucas Vázquez did not miss. Thus, Real Madrid is 4 points away from being proclaimed champion of the League.
