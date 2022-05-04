Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League final after an almost unbelievable comeback to beat Manchester City 3-1 in extra time on Wednesday, with a saving brace from Rodrygo, in the semi-final second leg. During most of the match, Real Madrid failed to display a brilliant game, as they barely took any shots on goal. But fortune smiled, once again. to the white set.

City, who had won 4-3 in the first leg, went ahead with a goal from Ryad Mahrez (73), but two goals from Rodrygo in just two minutes (90, 90+1) brought Real Madrid back to life and took the game to extra time, where Karim Benzema made it 3-1 from a penalty (90+4), which gave the pass to the Champions League final.

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris, which the day before had won 3-2 at Villarreal in the other semifinal.

The merengue team once again used their fortune and faith to get into a new Champions League final four years after lifting their 13th continental trophy and left Pep Guardiola’s City without their long-awaited ‘Orejona’.

In need of a goal, Real Madrid went out from the beginning to look for Ederson’s goal, against a City that tried to get hold of the ball and slow down the game.

Supported by an animated Bernabéu that hoped to repeat the comebacks of PSG and Chelsea, the white team reached the goal defended by Ederson, but without precision in the last meters.

Champions League 2021-2022: semi-finals Vincent LEFAI AFP

City strike first

After a first half in which the two teams canceled each other out, the white team came back from the break with one more gear, knowing that they were playing against the clock, to find at least one goal that would take the game to extra time.

As soon as the game restarted, Carvajal put a ball for Vinícius’ run that only sent it wide in front of the goal (46).

The occasion spurred on Real Madrid, who bottled a City in their area, but when it seemed that Real Madrid’s goal was closer, City’s goal came.

Champions League 2021-2022: semi-finals Vincent LEFAI AFP

Bernardo Silva received only in the center of the field to advance and put a ball to the right where Mahrez appeared to put the ball through Thibaut Courtois’s top corner (73).

The goal was a blow for the merengue team that now needed two goals to send the ball into extra time.

The meringues did not lower their arms, pushed by their stadium that still believed in a miracle that came when Rodrygo finished off a pass from Benzema (90) at the near post.

Just a minute later, the young Brazilian, who had left for Toni Kroos (68), scored a center from Carvajal (90+1) to send the tie to extra time, after the ‘Citizens’ would have won 3-2.

Benzema adds and continues

As soon as extra time began, Ruben Dias brought down Karim Benzema in the area causing a penalty that the Frenchman himself converted (94), with a goal that ended up sealing the passage to the final.

Benzema, who has established himself with this as the top scorer in the continental tournament with 15 goals, was applauded throughout the stadium when Ancelotti decided to retire him.

Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema (L) celebrates his team’s third goal against Manchester City, in a Champions League semifinal match played on May 4, 2022 in Madrid JAVIER SORIANO AFP

After the white team’s goal, the match became an exercise in survival and an exchange of blows until the referee blew the whistle for the end of the match.

Real Madrid will meet again four years later in a Champions League final against Liverpool, whom they had beaten 3-1 in 2018, the last year in which the white team raised the ‘Orejona’, then under the command of Zinedine Zidane.