Real Madrid, a historic Spanish football club and multiple Champions League winner, has set its sights on Colombia to reach agreements that allow the training of new talents and members of the sports sector in Cartagena.

As part of their actions at the Real Madrid Foundation, agreements were reached between Dumek Turbay, Mayor of Cartagena, and Mateo Figueroa, manager of the organization’s division for the Americas. With this, they seek to improve sports education for children and young people in the neighborhoods of Cartagena, as well as for coaches and technical staff.

Young footballers from Cartagena Photo:Mayor’s Office of Cartagena Share

Real Madrid’s commitments in Cartagena

These commitments were made by the club after the Mayor visited the Alfredo Di Estefano stadium in Madrid. As part of the project for the coastal city, Turbay is looking for allies to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the founding of Cartagena. Among them is, now, Real Madrid.

Among the agreements, the District officially announced a sports training program that seeks to improve the opportunities of the beneficiaries through sports. This will mainly help people who are in low-income areas or in vulnerable positions to receive first-hand education from professionals brought in by the Spanish club and its foundation.

However, the purpose of opening these schools is not about scouting players for the team, but rather focuses primarily on educating students in values ​​to improve their opportunities. In this way, it is also intended that students who become promising football players have a clearer path for their lives.

“Values ​​such as teamwork, healthy competition, emotional and psychosocial intelligence, among others, will allow local football’s promises to have stable, balanced and successful careers,” says the statement which includes these agreements that have the support of the District, local foundations and international cooperation.

*Information from the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena