Today, 14 September 2023, the Guardia Civil arrested three players from the Real Madrid youth teams in Mogán (Gran Canaria) for their alleged link to the dissemination of a video of sexual content with a minor girl (she would be under 16 years). This was reported by several Spanish media including El Confidential and Europa Press.

News which was then confirmed by Real Madrid itself with a note: “We are aware that a player from Castilla and three players from Real Madrid C have been called to testify before the Guardia Civil regarding a complaint for the supposed diffusion of a private video via WhatsApp. Once the club has obtained detailed knowledge of the facts it will take appropriate measures.”

It was the girl’s mother who reported the incident on 6 September: the three players forwarded the video in the team chat on WhatsApp, generating a sharing chain. The investigators do not rule out that other players are involved, including from the first team.