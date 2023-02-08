Straight

Madrid took it seriously, Ancelotti did not leave anything behind and Vinicius, without gags ahead, dedicated himself to football, without further ado. Enough for the Spanish team to dispatch the Egyptian Ahly, who gave them more trouble than expected despite the final score. A benchmark team in Africa, but, even with all their efforts, still Siberian to face a European ordeal. The logic, the Real at the end of the diminutive Mundialito, well named by the popular demoscopia. Far from the pompous championship promoted by FIFA, a mandatory tournament for clubs like Real. An appointment with forceps on the calendar, with more hook for FIFA and teams with more soul than football. The Ahly, for example. For these clubs, once again reality was the dregs of illusion, no matter how much it was seen in the game until the last stake of its Spanish adversary.

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy, Ali Maâloul, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany, Mahmoud Metwaly, Hussein El Shahat (Taher Mohamed, min. 74), Ahmed Abdelkader, Amr Soleya, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Sherif and Mohamed Magdy (Kahraba, min. 87) 4 Andriy Lunin, Camavinga, Alaba, Nacho, Rüdiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Modric (Álvaro Odriozola, min. 94), Kroos (Dani Ceballos, min. 77), Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior (Sergio Arribas, min. 97) and Rodrygo ( Mariano, min 95) goals 0-1 min. 42: Vinicius Junior. 0-2 min. 46: Federico Valverde. 1-2 min. 64: Ali Maâloul. 1-3 min. 92: Rodrigo. 1-4 min. 98: Sergio Arribas. See also Jobs, the number of people employed in November is growing: 700 thousand more places since January 2021 Referee Andres Matonte Yellow cards Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 84)

Al Ahly refused to play the role of a resistant team, even though Vinicius gave them a bath of objectivity before the break. In the midst of the Spanish row with the Brazilian, his ways before the jackals, Vinicius, focused and clinical, began by clearing the semifinal against Madrid. In Morocco, as was already noted in the World Cup, in the real deal, even though he was set in Qatar, there was no rival that would unsettle him. Vinicius, serious and his own, as the first white shuttle.

Ancelotti was categorical from the starting lineup. No concessions. Absent Courtois, Militão and Benzema, in front those in perfect magazine condition. Alaba returned, Rodrygo played Benzema and Kroos and Modric joined the cause. The rattle, Vinicius. On his side was the story. And in both directions. Along that route, the one that closed Camavinga, El Ahly was encouraged, especially El Shahat, who put Lunin on his guard, determined before a bloody shot from the Egyptian. And spectator before a shot from Sherif and a header from Ahmed. Marcel Koller’s team was released. As a replica, Rodrygo and Vinicius.

Catalyzed by Kroos, Madrid required patience, mettle. Waiting time for the two Brazilians, the obvious difference. Vinicius missed a shot for a finger and his compatriot’s shot exploded in front of El Shenawy’s right post.

The Egyptian champion was still not permeable when Vinicius took away Metwaly. He opened the gas, headed for El Shenawy and with a little bite he sent the Egyptian goalkeeper to the bottom. Vinicius, prophetic. Just football, no more bullshit.

Vinicius’ goal had continuity just after the second act. Immediately, Valverde, stunned and on sale from Qatar, took advantage of another collapse in the African defense and resolved the play with aplomb and subtlety. All in favor of Madrid, who knows what the hell went through the refereeing squad’s head so as not to condemn Vinicius a penalty. Yes, there was punishment for the madridistas with a blunder by Camavinga, who knocked out El Sahat. Maaloul nailed the 1-2.

It was no coincidence that the play was carried out on the shore of Camavinga, to which Vinicius and Kroos gave little help. A gap in the rear of Ancelotti’s men. The best vein for El Ahly, a believer after cutting the score. It happens that Koller had a coach attack and withdrew El Shahat, the main white torment. At that time, Vinicius and Rodrygo parked momentarily, El Ahly related to Madrid, who did not lack hot flashes. As proof, a header from Taher that pushed Lunin to the limit. By then Ceballos was already there as a replacement for Kroos. Madrid was missing a terminal stretch, but without Benzema and Asensio, there was barely Mariano left, a recruit from the broom truck that Ancelotti has very little faith in. Perhaps, also, because Mariano has little faith in Mariano. It seemed not necessary because the Brazilian comrades reappeared. Matter of time. Solia sent Vinicius to the canvas. Modric review, penalty and skid. Or success of El Shenawy, because it is already known that in penalties the role of the executioner and the victim can be changing.

Modric was redeemed by Ceballos, the one most willing to tear down the wall of the eternal Croatian. His little heel to Rodrygo was a delight that the Brazilian did not miss. The final lined up, even more so when Arribas sealed the fourth goal with his first touch. A win with moments of suspense to meet Madrid with Al-Hilal in the final on Saturday.

